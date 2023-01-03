Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 3 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL on Tuesday

Tampa Bay have played well and are third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 47 points. They will look to get a few more wins to take the momentum forward.

Chicago have had a poor season so far and are desperate to break it with a win. They have won only eight times in 36 games this season and are placed last with 20 points in the Western Conference Central standings.

Lightning vs Blackhawks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINEE SPREAD TOTAL LIGHTNING -375 -1.5(-140) o6.5(-110) BLACKHAWKS +285 +1.5(+120) u6.5(-110)

Lightning vs Blackhawks Match Details

Fixture: Lightning vs Blackhawks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023; 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Lightning vs Blackhawks Key Stats

Tampa Bay have done well offensively this season, scoring 125 goals in 35 games. Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos have contributed greatly with 38 goals and 40 assists between them. The offensive setup is well-settled and they look composed for the upcoming game.

Tampa Bay's defense has done decently to average less than three goals per game. Their goaltenders have done well with Andrei Vasilevskiy playing the role of a leader, conceding less than 2.5 goals per game this season.

Chicago's offense has been the main problem for them and could not even score 80 goals so far in 36 games played. The team has been totally dependent on the likes of Max Domi and Jonathan Toews, both having 11 goals each. The team needs changes to have results in their favor.

Their defense is further a big negative with over 3.7 goals conceded per game on average this season. Except for Alex Stalock, all the goaltenders have performed over three goals per game and the team looks very unsettled. They need overhauling to get the best out of this defensive unit in the coming games.

Lightning vs Blackhawks Betting Prediction

The matchup is a mismatch with one team fighting for the title and one fighting to save their season. All the performances from Tampa Bay have been superior to Chicago and are in better shape coming into the game.

However, Chicago, with a losing run and poor scoring record, are in big trouble. They have not defended well enough, which exposes them completely ahead of this contest.

With a better team and winning momentum, this game will be an easy pass for Tampa Bay and we can expect them to win this game.

Prediction: Take, Lightning, -1.5(-140)

Poll : 0 votes