Lightning vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The St. Louis Blues host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. When two teams compete in the Gateway City for two points, it's an interconference matchup on the ice. Tampa Bay enters after defeating Vancouver 5-4 at home on Thursday night.

After being defeated 4-1 on Thursday night, St. Louis and the Flames split their two home games. The teams have split their last 10 meetings, but Tampa Bay has an advantage in points scored (5-3-2) over the other teams. This includes a 5-2 home victory on November 25, 2022, during the first matchup of the current season.

Lightning vs Blues Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Lightning -190 -1.5 (+140) Over 6 (-115) St. Louis Blues +160 +1.5 (-165) Under 6 (-105)

Lightning vs Blues Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Lightning vs Blues Key Stats

As they held off Vancouver in their most recent encounter, Tampa Bay won their second straight game and sixth in the previous eight. Tampa Bay was 15 points behind the Bruins for first place going into Friday night with a 26-13-1 record, third in the Atlantic Division.

With 2.95 goals per game allowed, Tampa Bay is ranked 15th in goals against. Since they have converted on 28.9% of their opportunities this year, Tampa Bay is second in the league when they have the man advantage. With an 80.9% success rate in resolving their shorthanded situations during the season, Tampa Bay is ranked eleventh in the NHL in penalty killing.

Before being blanked by the Flames at home on Thursday night in their previous game, St. Louis had won four of their previous five games. As of Friday, they were fourth in the Central Division with a record of 21-19-3, 12 points behind Dallas for the division's top slot and five points behind Minnesota for the final assured playoff spot.

With an average of 3.48 goals allowed per game, St. Louis is 25th in the league in goals against. As of the current season, St. Louis has converted 24% of their opportunities with the man advantage, ranking them 11th in power play success. As only 73.3% of their shorthanded situations this year were properly handled, they rank a pitiful 26th in penalty killing.

Lightning vs Blues Betting Prediction

When facing a club like Tampa Bay, which has a ton of firepower and is also a battle-tested group, St. Louis is seeking firepower to work with, which is not a good thing.

Tampa Bay improved and moved up one playoff slot in the Atlantic Division after a sluggish start. St. Louis lacks key components and struggles to keep the puck out of its own net. Bet on the visitors to cover the spread and win this one.

Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (+140)

