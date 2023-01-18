Lightning vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay has played well and is third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 57 points. They come into this one on the back of a win and will look to continue their fine run.

After a decent start to the second half of the season, the Canucks have lost their footing in the last few games. They are sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 39 points.

Lightning vs Canucks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL LIGHTNING -185 -1.5(+135) o6.5(-130) CANUCKS +155 +1.5(-160) u6.5(+110)

Lightning vs Canucks Match Details

Fixture: Lightning vs Canucks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Lightning vs Canucks Key Stats

Tampa Bay has done well on offense to score over 150 goals this season. Brayden Point leads the scoring with 25 goals and 20 assists.

Tampa Bay's defense has averaged less than three goals per game. Their goaltenders have done well, but there is a slight downfall in their performances. Andrei Vasilevskiy will have a crucial role to play.

The Canucks have scored around 150 goals in 43 games this season, with contributions coming from the duo of Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson. Both have the most goals and the most assists combined for The Canucks.

Their defense has limited the impact of the attack. The Canucks have conceded 3.9 goals per game, a stat that needs urgent improvement.

Lightning vs Canucks Betting Prediction

The Lightning are firm favorites. They are on a winning run and possess a better squad compared to The Canucks. The Nucks' defense is poor and with their attack not scoring enough, we can expect them to struggle in this game.

Prediction: Lightning, ML(-185)

Poll : 0 votes