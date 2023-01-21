Lightning vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Calgary Flames in the NHL on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has played well and are third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 59 points. They come into this one on the back of a loss and will look to improve and continue their upward trend in the standings.

The Flames have been decent this season and are placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 451 points. Coming into this game with back-to-back losses, they seem to have lost their track, however, they are still in the hunt for a decent finish on the points table.

Lightning vs Flames NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL LIGHTNING -105 +1.5(-250) o6(-110) FLAMES -115 -1.5(+200) u6(-110)

Lightning vs Flames NHL Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Calgary Flames

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 3 pm EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Lightning vs Flames NHL Key Stats

Tampa Bay has done well offensively this season, having scored close to 160 goals. Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos have scored most of the goals for the team, with close to 50 goals between them.

Their defense has averaged less than three goals per game as goaltenders have been decent, especially Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Flames, on offense, have scored around 140 goals this season. The partnerships between the three players, Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, and Nazem Kadri have paid dividends to the team with over 110 goal contributions.

Their defense has been decent this season, conceding less than three goals per game despite goaltenders facing difficulties.

Lightning vs Flames NHL Betting Prediction

Having been on the losing side in the last two games, the Flames will be mentally vulnerable.

The Lightning has a slight edge in this game over the Flames when it comes to the difference in quality in both teams. The Lightning have also played well away from home which provides them additional comfort in this tie.

We can expect Lightning to win!

Prediction: Lightning, ML(-105)

Poll : 0 votes