Lightning vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 6 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Friday.

Tampa Bay have played well and are third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 49 points. However, they come into this one on the back of a big loss and will look to get back to winning ways.

Winnipeg have played well overall this season and come with a winning run into this game. They are placed second in the Western Conference Central with 49 points and will look to get a few more wins to go first in the standings.

Lightning vs Jets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL LIGHTNING -125 -1.5(+175) o6(-125) JETS +105 +1.5(-210) u6(+105)

Lightning vs Jets Match Details

Fixture: Lightning vs Jets

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 2023; 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Lightning vs Jets Key Stats

Tampa Bay have done well to score over 130 goals this season. The team's gameplay has been the reason for such results. Brayden Point has scored over 22 goals and 17 assists and is likely to play a deciding role in this game too.

Tampa Bay's defense has averaged less than three goals per game. Their goaltenders have done well, but there is a slight downfall in their performances and have to correct that in future games. The role of Andrei Vasilevskiy in this time becomes important as he is the leader in defense having conceded less than 2.5 goals per game.

Winnipeg's offense has done okay this season with contributions from the likes of Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele. They have kept the flow of goals intact. with Mark leading the scoring charts with 23 goals to his name. The offense has shown glimpses of consistency again and will play a key role in the team's best-place finish.

Winnipeg's defense has conceded just 2.55 goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have been exceptional with a save percentage of over 0.920 and have been the prime reason for a solid defensive unit. They will have a big responsibility to continue the same performances in the games to come.

Lightning vs Jets Betting Prediction

This game is very interesting as both teams have played well in the last few games and there is not much of a difference between the two teams. Tampa Bay have done well on the road and have been exceptional in playing on a day's rest.

Winnipeg have used home conditions to win most of their last games and have done well against teams that are allowing over five goals in their previous game. The only concern is that they have not done well against teams with a high winning rate and here they lack strength.

The game is likely to be tightly contested, but we can expect Winnipeg to make full use of their home conditions and power themselves to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Winnipeg, ML(+105)

