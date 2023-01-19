Lightning vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 19 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL on Thursday.

Tampa Bay has played well and is third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 59 points. They come into this one on the back of a five-game winning run and will look to continue their upward trend in the standings.

The Oilers have have been decent this season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference Pacific with 53 points. They come into this with one after four straight wins.

Lightning vs Oilers NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL LIGHTNING +105 +1.5(-250) o6.5(-115) OILERS -125 -1.5(+205) u6.5(-105)

Lightning vs Oilers NHL Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay vs Edmonton

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023; 9 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Lightning vs Oilers NHL Key Stats

Tampa Bay has done well offensively this season and has scored over 150 goals. Brayden Point is leading the scoring charts with 26 goals and 21 assists. They look quite settled for the coming games.

Tampa Bay's defense has averaged less than three goals per game. Their goaltenders have done well, especially Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has fewer goals in the team and will have a crucial role to play in an upcoming challenge.

The Oilers have one of the best offenses in the league with close to 170 goals scored this season. Connor McDavid has scored an astonishing 38 goals and has made a huge impact with 46 assists to his name.

Their defensive setup, however, has been poor. Their goaltenders have not maintained their shape, which has seen them concede a lot of goals.

Lightning vs Oilers NHL Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting with both sides having a good season so far.

With a home advantage to exploit and a strong offensive setup to take advantage of, the Oilers are in great shape in this contest.

Also, they have beaten Lightning seven times at home in the last nine meetings, which gives them a moral edge in this one.

Prediction: Oilers, ML(-125)

