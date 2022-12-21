Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 21| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning (20-10-1) are third in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference but are coming off a loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-1) in their previous outing.

They will now take on the Detroit Red Wings (13-11-7) who are sixth in the same division but are on a disappointing six-game losing streak.

They suffered a loss against the Ottawa Senators (6-3) in their last outing and will host this game at the Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (December 21). Detroit will be aiming to end their terrible losing run whereas Tampa Bay will look to start winning again after a defeat.

Tampa Bay Lighting vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Lightning -160 -1.5 (-155) O 6.5 (+100) Detroit Red Wings +140 +1.5 (-175) U 6.5 (-120)

Tampa Bay has been able to constantly maintain pressure on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are second in the division. With 20 wins and only 10 losses, Tampa Bay looks to be on the right path to qualifying for the playoffs this season as well. They finished second in the division last season with an overall record of 54-21.

The team has scored a total of 107 goals and has managed to concede only 79 goals so far, a difference of +28.

The Detroit Red Wings have slipped massively in recent games. They were doing well in the early rounds but now find themselves in an unpleasant situation. They have a tough task at hand to face an in-form Tampa Bay team and avoid their seventh consecutive loss.

The team has scored 91 goals but has conceded 101, a difference of +10.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings: Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Lightning @ Detroit Red Wings

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings: Pick

Steven Stamkos has been ruling the charts for Tampa Bay. He has scored 16 goals and has provided 21 assists.

Stamkos has been extremely successful against Detroit, scoring 20 goals and providing 17 assists in 36 games so far. He now has a chance to once again make an impact against tonight as well.

Best Pick: Steven Stamkos Anytime Scorer (+115)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings: Prediction

The Lightning has a 5-5 record against the Red Wings in their last 10 meetings. Tampa Bay lost their earlier encounter against Detroit 4-2. They will now look to take revenge for their loss and will most likely achieve that.

Only three of their last ten games have crossed the total mark. Expect an entertaining game tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Under 6.5 (-120)

