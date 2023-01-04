Lightning vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 4 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Minnesota Wild in the NHL on Wednesday

Tampa Bay have played well and are third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 49 points. They come into this one with a winning run and look very composed for the upcoming challenge.

Minnesota came into this one with a win and are placed third in the Western Conference Central Division with 44 points. With positive performances in the last few games, they will look to get another win in the conquest of finishing this season on a high.

Lightning vs Wild Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL LIGHTNING -115 +1.5(-250) o6.5(-110) WILD -105 -1.5(+230) u6.5(-110)

Lightning vs Wild Match Details

Fixture: Lightning vs Wild

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023; 9:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

Lightning vs Wild Key Stats

Tampa Bay have done well to score over 128 goals in 36 games The team's play has made it possible to score such goals with Brayden Points gaining over 21 goals and 17 assists to his credit. The offensive setup has been doing great lately and is likely to play a key role in the upcoming game.

Tampa Bay's defense has averaged less than three goals per game. Their goaltenders have done well with Andrei Vasilevskiy leading by conceding less than 2.5 goals per game.

Minnesota have scored over three goals per game on average this season, with Krill Kaprizov playing a big part in it. He has 20 goals to his name and has partnered well with Mats Zuccarello to become the core of the offense. Both will play key roles as the team looks to put up a great showing in the upcoming encounter

Minnesota's defense has proved effective and has brought success to the team by conceding less than three goals per game on average. Goaltenders have kept their calm to add more strength to the team and will be crucial as the team looks to make a winning run.

Lightning vs Wild Betting Prediction

This game is very interesting, given that both teams are coming with a win in this game. Tampa Bay are in fine form winning their last four games and are 7-1 in their last 8 games.

Meanwhile, Minnesota are 4-0 in their last 4 against a team with a winning % above .600 and are 8-2 in their last 10 overall. They have also beaten Tampa Bay in 9 out of the last 10 games at home.

But, Minnesota have been inconsistent in the last few games, which gives a window of opportunity to Tampa Bay. With a fine run, they are in, they look strong enough to score well and defend well for the win.

Prediction: Take, Tampa Bay, ML(-115)

