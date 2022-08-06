Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 5 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream will face the Los Angeles Sparks at home on Friday night. The Dream defeated the Indiana Fever 91-81 on Wednesday to move to 13-18 on the year. The Sparks, on the other hand, have now lost five in a row after they fell to the New York Liberty on Wednesday. Looking at the playoff picture, Atlanta is in the eighth seed, while L.A. is in 10th, just one game back of Atlanta.

"The Rookie of (every) Month has spoken" - AtlantaDream

The Dream were able to snap their four-game skid courtesy of Rhyne Howard's 20 points, five rebounds, and five steals. Howard has been Atlanta's most reliable scorer all year long, and she's tallied several 20-point efforts over the last couple of weeks. Atlanta, as a team, scores the second-fewest points in the WNBA, and their defense usually leads them to victory.

The visiting Sparks have been cold over the last two weeks, and recently they're 1-6 against the spread following a loss. Last game, Nneka Ogwumike led the way with 19 points and seven boards in a narrow defeat to the Liberty. In that game, the Sparks led by double digits for a stretch but were eventually outscored by 14 points in the second half.

L.A. couldn't get anything going offensively after a 24-point first quarter as they ran out of gas. Even though it was the second half of a back-to-back, 16 turnovers and 4-for-17 shooting from three were the reasons for their fifth consecutive defeat.

These teams have split the season series so far. This matchup is the one with the most significant ramifications. Look for the stars to show out on Friday in what should be a close contest.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Sparks @ Atlanta Dream

Date & Time: Friday, August 5, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Gateway Center Arena at College Park

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Los Angeles Sparks +5.5 (-110) Over 157.5 (-110) +175 Atlanta Dream -5.5 (-110) Under 157.5 (-110) -215

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Prediction

These teams are fighting for the eighth seed, and with five games remaining in the regular season, time is running out. Atlanta and L.A. are very evenly matched, with the Dream possessing a slight home advantage. The Sparks have averaged just 70 points per game over their last four road matchups, and the Dream's defense is solid. Expect the Sprakrs to struggle to put the ball in the basket once again on Friday.

Prediction: Sparks Team Total Under 76.5 Points (-120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far