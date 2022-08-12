Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 11 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Los Angeles Sparks will be home to face the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night. The Sparks lost to the Sun on Tuesday, 97-71. With their playoff chances withering away, they need to win both of their remaining games, and they'll also need a ton of help from the teams ahead of them. L.A. has gone just 6-12 at home, though, as they look to shake off Tuesday's tough loss.

The Sun are currently the third seed, and they sit at 23-11 on the year. They've done great against the spread too, covering each of their last five road games. On Tuesday, Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Defensive Player of the Year candidate Alyssa Thomas had a great all-around game, chipping in with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Connecticut is the much more talented team on paper. With the Sparks dealing with some injuries, they have a good chance to beat them again on Thursday.

"A LEAGUE OF HER OWN. After posting 4 steals last night, Alyssa Thomas is the only player in the WNBA to have 5 games with 4+ steals this season. #ATforDPOY" - ConnecticutSun

The Sparks are not technically mathematically eliminated, but it's nearly impossible for them to make the playoffs. Last game, they had three players amass 15 points, but it wasn't enough as defensively, they were awful again.

The Sparks allow the second-highest FG% against, and they give up the second-most points in the league. Connecticut boasts the third-highest scoring team, which left the Sparks outmatched on Tuesday.

L.A. has now lost seven of their previous eight at the most crucial point of the season. They'll need to buckle down defensively to pull the upset win at home against the Sun.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun Match Details

Fixture: Connecticut Sun @ Los Angeles Sparks

Date & Time: Thursday, August 11,10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Connecticut Sun -11 (-110) o162.5 (-110) -715 Los Angeles Sparks +11 (-110) u162.5 (-110) +485

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Prediction

L.A.'s playoff chances are especially slim since they don't have the tiebreaker advantage over the teams that they're chasing. Still, they should fight hard against a better Sun team. The best bet here is to bank on Connecticut's offense clicking again. They score 97 on Tuesday, and they've surpassed 86 points in five of their last six.

Prediction: Sun Team Total Over 86.5 (-125)

