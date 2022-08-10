Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9| 2022 WNBA Season

The Los Angeles Sparks will be hosting the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. The Sparks ended their six-game losing streak on Sunday with a 79-76 win over the Washington Mystics. They're now 13-20. However, they are still on the outside looking in.

They're the 11th seed, but just one game separates them from the eighth-seeded Phoenix Mercury. The Sparks have a tough schedule remaining, so every game becomes a must-win.

The Sun are 22-11 after their loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday. They'll look to bounce back in L.A. on Tuesday. On the road, Connecticut has gone 10-6, and they won the only previous meeting this year by a score of 77-60.

The Sparks had a balanced scoring attack in their narrow three-point win previously. They've struggled badly, and they suffered two close losses prior to Sunday's win.

Jordin Canada led the way on Sunday with an impressive double-double, recording 11 points and 12 assists. Three of her teammates amassed 15 points, as well, in the victory. The Sparks' defense has been poor all season long.

They allowed the second-highest FG% and highest three-point percentage against. They'll need to be better on this end on the floor if they want to keep their playoff hopes intact.

The visiting Sun have covered four straight road games and six straight games against losing teams. They're comfortable in the third seed and will be glad to keep their seeding heading into the postseason.

They're one of the best teams in the league, both offensively and defensively. Last game, however, they couldn't stop the Sky at all. Look for them to bounce back against a much less talented Sparks team on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun Match Details

Fixture: Connecticut Sun @ Los Angeles Sparks

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Connecticut Sun -8.5 (-110) o160 (-110) -360 Los Angeles Sparks +8.5 (-110) u160 (-110) +280

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Prediction

The Sparks will look to ride the momentum from Sunday's win at home on Tuesday. They'll have a tough opponent, but they should fight hard with their season on the line. Still, their defense has been poor all year, and as a result, Connecticut should take advantage.

Prediction: Sun Team Total Over 84.5 Points (-115)

