Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 19 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Los Angeles Sparks will be home to face the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night. The Sparks previously lost to the Chicago Sky, pushing their losing streak to three games. They now sit at 10-14 on the year, occupying the eighth and final playoff spot. The Fever are just 5-22 now after dropping their ninth straight contest at the hands of the Seattle Storm.

Indiana and L.A. have split the first two games of the season series, both of which took place on Indiana's home floor.

The Sparks were beaten 80-68 by Chicago on Thursday, despite a double-double effort from Chiney Ogwumike. Her sister Nneka Ogwumike chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds, but their performances weren't enough as Los Angeles overall shot just 39.4% from the field.

The Sparks rank fourth in field goal percentage, so they'll look to bounce back against a poor Fever defense. L.A. is still without star center Liz Cambage, who entered health and safety protocols last Thursday.

The Fever is the worst team in the WNBA by five games, and their last win came back on June 19 versus the Sky. Kelsey Mitchell leads the team in scoring and assisting at 18.6 and 4.0 per game. She hasn't received much help from her teammates, though, as Indiana ranks dead last in FG% and second to last in points per game.

The Fever has been struggling in all aspects of the game, and they'll need to have their role players contribute to overcome their nine-game skid on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Fever @Los Angeles Sparks

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 19, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Indiana Fever -415 +8.5 (-110) Over 163.5 (-110) Los Angeles Sparks +315 -8.5 (-110) Under 163.5 (-110)

The Fever has lost all five of their last five games against the spread, and they're just 9-18 ATS on the year. In both of the previous meetings earlier this year, the over hit, so we could see that trend continue on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever Betting Prediction

Indiana has been by far the worst team in the league, and outside of star Kelsey Mitchell, there haven't been many positives. Look for L.A. to win and cover at home and also expect the total to go over.

Prediction: Los Angeles Sparks -8.5 (-110) & Over 163.5 (-110)

