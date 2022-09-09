Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 11, 2022 | NFL 2022 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week One of the 2022 NFL season. The two teams will kickstart their campaign with a divisional matchup.

The AFC West is by far the toughest division in the NFL, and while expectations for the Raiders are low, they would be the favorites in any other division.

"Playoff records in the AFC West" - @NFLonFOXThe

The Chargers, meanwhile, have been on the brink of relevancy for several years now, but injuries have kept them on the sidelines come playoff time. However, LA will be entering this season at full strength and looks ready to cause some problems in the AFC West.

The Raiders faced mountains of issues last season, but overcame all of them to secure a playoff berth. Las Vegas' final game last season was against the Chargers in a winner-takes-all match for the final Wild Card slot.

The Raiders emerged victorious on that occasion, but LA will be shooting for a different outcome this week at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 4:25 p.m. EDT.

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA.

"Football season is finally back" - @sofistadium

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 (-118) +154 Over 52.5 (-106) Los Angeles Chargers -3.5 (-104) -184 Under 52.5 (-114)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Best Bet

The Los Angeles defense is a beast and will likely finish the season with the best numbers in their division. Offenses struggle in the first week of a season, and the Chargers' defense will attack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr early.

Carr has his work cut out for him in this clash. Considering LA's secondary, he will likely struggle to throw for 200 yards. It's a feat he failed to accomplish last year against LA as well. This line is a joke, and bettors should take advantage.

Derek Carr Under 268.5 Yards (-114)

After dealing with injries in 2020, Derwin James was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

This is going to be a great game. While indications point to an LA blowout, divisional games always tend to be closer than anticipated.

Public money is leaning towards the Chargers, which is a concern for smart bettors. Las Vegas will have to show they are worth placing money on before they can be considered an advisable bet.

Bettors should by the half point and take LA to win this contest by a fieldgoal.

Los Angeles -3 (-130).

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra