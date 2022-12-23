Louisiana vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 23 | 2022 College Football Bowl Season

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns take on Houston Cougars in the latest iteration of the Independence Bowl. This game will be the swan song for the Houston Cougars as their time in the American Conference has ended. The Cougars begin to play in the Big 12 next season.

Louisiana have had an up-and-down season and barely made it to this bowl game with a (6-6) record. Louisiana are in their wheelhouse now as they have won their last three bowl games and want to make it four in a row.

Will the Ragin' Cajuns make it four bowl-game victories in a row, or will the Houston Cougars end their American Conference history on a high note?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Louisiana +7 (-110) O 56.5 (-110) +222 Houston -7 (-110) U 56.5 (-110) -278

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Houston Cougars Details

Fixture: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Houston Cougars

Date and Time: Friday, December 23, 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Houston Cougars Best Pick

Louisiana have done an incredible job in their Bowl games over the last few years, but they haven't faced anyone with a prolific passing game like Houston. The Cougars offense, in particular QB Clayton Tune, has flown under the radar from the national media.

How good has Clayton Tune been in 2022? Tune is tied for the lead in passing TDs across College Football with C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams --you may have heard of them! The Louisiana secondary has done well this season against the competition they have faced, but Houston's passing game is next level. Find a prop on the passing yards for Clayton Tune and take the Over.

Clayton Tune, QB, Houston Cougars, Passing Yards: Over

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Houston Cougars Final Prediction

The Houston Cougars often put up a ton of points. The Cougars regularly score 30+, if not 40+ points. Clayton Tune and the Houston Cougars' passing attack should carve up a Louisiana defense that will miss a few players sitting out this one.

Even if Louisiana can cover well enough to fluster Clayton Tune out of the pocket, Tune excels at running the football for 500 yards this season. The Houston Cougars can score too frequently and find mismatches too easily for the Ragin' Cajuns to contain them for a very long time. Houston have their way through the air all afternoon long. Take Houston, and give the points.

Houston Cougars -7 (-110) Over 57 (-110)

