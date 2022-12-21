Louisiana vs. Texas Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 21 | 2022 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

College Basketball fans are in for quite a treat Wednesday Night as the (10-1) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns take their winning ways on the road to Austin to face the (9-1) undefeated at-home Texas Longhorns.

The Ragin' Cajuns have established a winning culture quickly this season, but they have not played anyone the caliber of the Texas Longhorns.

Can the Ragin' Cajuns pull off one of the upsets of the College Basketball season, or will the Texas Longhorns remain unbeaten at home?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Texas Longhorns: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Louisiana +18 (-110) O 142.5 (-110) +1000 Texas -18 (-110) U 142.5 (-110) -2100

Marcus Carr is the catalyst for the Texas Longhorns' early season success, leading the Longhorns in points, assists, and steals. Carr takes over games in the waning moments.

Timmy Allen chips in with nine points per night while leading the Longhorns in rebounding and shooting a robust 47% from the floor.

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter has developed into one of the better shooters in College Basketball. Hunter contributes 12 points per night to the offense shooting 46% from the field, 75% from the stripe, and 33% from deep.

Louisiana is one of the most physical teams in the country. The Ragin' Cajuns will not be intimidated by the Longhorn athletes.

Forward Jordan Brown leads the team in scoring, with 19 points per game, while leading the team in blocked shots.

Terence Lewis II epitomizes the Louisiana physicality with 14 points and nine rebounds per night. Despite his physicality, Lewis has quick hands and leads the Ragin Cajuns in steals.

Guard Themus Fulks averages eight points per game while leading the team in assists. The issue with Fulks is that he commits three turnovers per game and only shoots 58% from the stripe. Fulks is a talented player, but his deficiencies could cost Louisiana in a tight contest.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Texas Longhorns Details

Fixture: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Texas Longhorns

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Texas Longhorns Final Prediction

The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of a resurgent season, currently ranked 7th in the country. The Longhorns have struck a nice balance of solid guard play and low-post scoring on the interior.

Louisiana feels like they are up for the challenge of facing the heavily-favored Longhorns.

The Longhorns remain unbeaten at home and keep their season on the course, but Louisiana plays them tough. Take the Ragin' Cajuns and take the points.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns +18 (-110) Over 142.5 (-110)

