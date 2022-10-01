Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Boston College Eagles will play the Louisville Cardinals at home on Saturday (October 1). Both of these ACC teams are winless in conference play in two tries so far this season.

Boston College was blown out by Florida State last week 44-14 on the road, dropping their season record to 1-3. Louisville, on the other hand, improved to 2-2 with a resounding 41-3 win over South Florida at home last week.

The Cardinals beat the Eagles 28-14 last October, so they'll be aiming to repeat that performance to move to over .500 for the first time all year.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Louisville Cardinals +13.5 (-115) Over 51 (-110) -520 Boston College Eagles 13.5 (-105) Under 51 (-110) +410

Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles Match Details

Fixture: Louisville Cardinals @ Boston College Eagles.

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1, 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Alumni Stadium.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles Key Stats

Louisville dual-threat QB Malik Cunningham has had a great all-around year so far, especially with his legs. Last year, he rushed for over 1,00 yards, and so far through four games, he's on pace to get there once again as he's amassed 395 yards on the ground.

His decision-making hasn't been great so far, though, as he's tallied three picks already after throwing just six all of last season. BC's all-round defense has been mediocre, so look for Cunningham to put pressure on the Eagles all game long.

Boston, meanwhile, have struggled to put points on the board consistently, and a lot of that has to do with their lack of a ground attack. They're averaging just two yards per carry collectively. Leading rusher Pat Garwo III averages just 3.2 yards per attempt after rushing for over 1,000 yards on 5.1 per attempt in 2021.

Louisville's pass rush has stood out as they're averaging 3.2 sacks per game against some solid offensive lines. Eagles QB Phil Jurkovec isn't very mobile and he's been sacked 14 times thus far, so the Cardinals will look to make life difficult for Jurkovec and BC's O-Line on Saturday.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles Betting Prediction

Louisville has had a much more difficult schedule and have managed to cover each of their last four games against teams with losing records. BC hasn't covered a game all year, and their only win came against an FCS opponent.

Look for Louisville's offense behind Cunningham to score at least 33 after their 41-point performance a week ago.

Prediction: Louisville Team Total Over 32.5 Points (-120)

