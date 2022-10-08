Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Cavaliers Prediction, Picks, and Odds - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Louisville Cardinals will take on the Virginia Cavaliers in college football action on Saturday (October 8th).

The Cardinals have not played and have been very inconsistent so far this season. They have lost three out of five games and are in last place in the ACC Atlantic standings. They need a lot of improvement going forward.

The Cavaliers have not played well and are languishing at the bottom of the ACC Coastal standings.They have played five and have lost three of them. The offense and defense has been really poor.

Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Cavaliers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CARDINALS -140 -3(+100) o50.5(-110) CAVALIERS +125 +3(-110) u50.5(-110)

Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Louisville Cardinals @ Virginia Cavaliers

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8th, 12 p.m. EDT

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Cavaliers Key Stats

The Cardinals have not covered enough yards and need to better this. They average 7.3 yards per passing attempt and have covered 1105 yards at a completion rate of 59.9 percent. QB Malik Cunningham has covered the most yards with 3 TDs and three interceptions to his name.

While rushing, Malik has done well and has contributed 457 rushing yards at an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. He has 9 TDs while rushing. The defense has flaws and needs to do better going forward this season.

The Cavaliers have been inconsistent in offense and have covered 1,050 yards at an average of 5.9 yards per attempt. They have a very poor completion rate of 51.4 percent and 4 TDs this season. QB Brennan Armstrong has been the main contributor for the team with 1,050 passing yards and five interceptions.

While rushing, Parris Jones has done decent with 314 yards at an average of 5.4 yards per attempt and has 2 TDs to his name. Their performance marginally improved from last season, but they need to do a lot to sustain it further. The defense has been decent, but needs to do better at crucial junctures going forward this season.

TEAMS RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS CARDINALS 209 13 CAVALIERS 154.4 7

Louisville Cardinals vs Virginia Cavaliers Betting Prediction

Malik Cunningham will play a crucial role in the game. He has done great while passing and rushing and will try to repeat the same in this game.

The Cardinals have done great and are in a better position to win the game. They are complete and the offense is too strong for the Cavaliers to handle.

Prediction: Take Cardinals, ML (-140)

