The Loyola Chicago Ramblers head to the West Coast to face the Stanford Cardinal.

The Cardinal have struggled significantly this year, beginning the season (4-7). Stanford has played a challenging schedule, but they must play better if they wish to make a run at an NCAA tournament bid.

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers are familiar with knocking off more talented opponents as the 'Sister Jeans' are infamous for their Final Four run just a few short seasons ago. Most recently, they upset the Clemson Tigers. Loyola Chicago won't be intimidated by their West Coast road trip against a Pac-12 opponent.

Will Stanford overwhelm Loyola Chicago, or will the Ramblers keep up their surprising ways?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Stanford Cardinal: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Loyola Chicago +5.5 (-110) O 125.5 (-110) +200 Stanford -5.5 (-110) U 125.5 (-110) -240

Spencer Jones is the primary playmaker for the Stanford Cardinal. The Stanford big man leads the team in points and blocked shots.

Guard Michael Jones leads the Cardinal on both ends of the court. Jones averages ten points per night while leading Stanford in steals.

Stanford Forward Harrison Ingram is a stat-stuffer. Ingram contributes to the Stanford offense with nine points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.

Phillip Alston leads the Loyola Chicago Rambles in several statistical categories. Alston leads the Ramblers in points, rebounds, and blocked shots as he develops into one of the most well-rounded players in the A-10.

Braden Norris is Alston's primary running mate and does everything that Alston doesn't do. Norris averages ten points per game while leading the team in assists and steals.

Guard Ben Schwieger averages ten points per game while shooting 48% from the floor and 37% from behind the arch.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Stanford Cardinal Details

Fixture: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Stanford Cardinal

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, California

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Stanford Cardinal Final Prediction

The Stanford Cardinal have had an up-and-down start to their 2022 season. In one game, Stanford looks like a team that could play in March. In the next game, they look like a team that doesn't belong. Until Stanford addresses their inconsistencies, the Stanford Cardinal will remain a Bubble team at best until they iron out their inconsistencies.

Loyola Chicago plays up to their competition, and traveling to face the Stanford Cardinal won't overwhelm them. I'm taking Loyola Chicago to win this game outright, so I most assuredly will take the Ramblers and the points.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers +5.5 (-110) Over 125 (-110)

