LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| NCAA Football Season 2022

The LSU Tigers will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. The Tigers are in sixth place in the standings. They are 1-1 in their last two encounters.

24 Hours - Tigers

The Bulldogs are in fourth place in the standings. They started the season on a strong note by winning both of their games.

"We’re 24 hours out from kickoff!,𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝑺𝒕. 𝑫𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒄'𝒔." - Bulldogs

The Tigers did well in the last game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been great for the team. He has covered 346 passing yards at a completion percentage of 77.8 and averages 7.7 yards per passing attempt.

He has contributed in rushing with 132 yards at an average of 6.9 yards per attempt. Malik Nabers has 123 receiving attempts. The defense is led by Greg Penn and Major Burns with 11 tackles each.

The Bulldogs are playing great this season. Quarterback Will Rogers is leading from the front with 763 passing yards. He averages 7.6 yards per passing attempt.

Wide receiver Rara Thomas has been great with receptions. He has covered 144 yards, averaging 14.4 yards per attempt.

Their defense has been solid due to a great performance from Jett Johnson. He has 20 tackles to his name, with 12 solo tackles amongst them.

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs match details

Fixture: Mississippi State Bulldogs @ LSU Tigers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 6 PM EDT

Venue: Tiger Stadium (LA)

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/ UNDER MISSISSIPPI -140 -3(-105) o53(-112) LSU +125 +3(-115) o53(-109)

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs best picks

The Tigers will be dependent on their universal player, Jayden Daniels. He has been great at passing and rushing. The team will look to him to cover the maximum distance and score more points. He has five touchdowns so far this season.

Will Rogers will play a crucial part for the Bulldogs as they look to end up with another win. He has done great this season, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions to his name. He is the pick for this game due to his aggressive play.

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs prediction

Both teams will go for a win in the game. The Tigers did well in their last game by winning with a scoreline of 63-17.

It is clear that they can play aggressively, but the Bulldogs have a well-established team and are more likely to win the game. The defense of the Bulldogs could keep the Tigers from causing any major problems.

Prediction: The Mississippi State Bulldogs will win

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far