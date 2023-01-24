LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 24 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The LSU Tigers will make their way into hostile territory to face SEC rivals, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

LSU and Arkansas both have winning records but have struggled tremendously in conference play. The Tigers are 1-6, and the Razorbacks are 2-5.

If either team has a shot at making a late-season push for March Madness, they will have to get on a roll in the SEC.

LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE LSU +12.5 (-110) O 138.5 (-110) +625 Arkansas -12.5 (-110) U 138.5 (-110) -1000

For the LSU Tigers, it begins with forward KJ Williams. Williams is a dynamic force on both ends of the court. He will likely garner SEC honors this season as he leads the Tigers in points, rebounds, steals, and blocked shots.

Tigers guard Justice Hill keeps their offense moving smoothly. Hill leads the team in assists but isn't much of a scorer, shooting 30% from the floor, 27% from the three-point range, and 50% from the free-throw line.

Tigers guard Cam Hayes has developed into an all-around contributor. Hayes is an efficient performer, scoring eight points per game, two rebounds, and two assists while shooting 48% from the field, 37% from three-point range, and 81% from the stripe.

Arkansas guard Anthony Black averages 13 points per game while leading the team in assists and steals. Black is an efficient scorer with 45% from the floor and 79% from the line.

Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV leads Arkansas in points with 17 per game. Council shoots 47% from the floor and 80% from the free-throw line. When Arkansas find themselves in a bind for a bucket, they tend to turn to the 21-year-old.

Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell is a match-up problem for the opposition. Mitchell averages eight points per game while leading the Razorbacks in rebounds and blocked shots.

The form of Arkansas contributors like Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile will play a role in the long-term.

LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Match Details

Fixture: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Date & Time: Monday, January 24, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Prediction

The Arkansas Razorbacks with a fully fit squad are substantially better than the LSU Tigers.

KJ Williams will be an issue for Arkansas. Williams poses many problems on both ends of the court and can dominate for stretches. Arkansas should win the game, but the spread is too much for our liking. Take the Tigers in this one.

Final Prediction: LSU +12.5 (-110), Over 138.5

