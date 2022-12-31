Maple Leafs vs Avalanche  Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL game on Saturday.

Toronto have played well this season and come into this one with a big loss. They are placed second with 50 points and will look to win more to continue their fight in the Eastern Conference Atlantic.

Colorado have played well this season but comes with a losing run which puts them under pressure. Placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 41 points, they are just four points behind second-placed Winnipeg and can cover it with two wins.

Maple Leafs vs Avalanche Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL MAPLE LEAFS -125 -1.5(+195) o6(-120) AVALANCHE +105 +1.5(-230) u6(+100)

Maple Leafs vs Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: Maple Leafs vs Avalanche

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 7 pm ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Maple Leafs vs Avalanche Key Stats

Toronto have scored over 119 goals this season with the likes of William Nylander and Auston Matthews contributing with over 38 goals in between. They will play a crucial role as the team looks to win runs in future games too.

Their defense has conceded only 2.4 goals per game on average this season. All the goaltenders have been brilliant in adding options for the team to explore. With a combined save percentage of over 0.910, they will have a big role to play as the team moves ahead in the season.

Colorado's offense has been all about Mikko Rantanen, who has single-handedly scored 24 goals and 21 assists so far. He will play a big role in this upcoming game.

Their defense has conceded 2.7 goals per game through the contribution from Alexandar Georgiev, who has a save percentage of over 0.918.

Maple Leafs vs Avalanche Betting Prediction

Toronto have been brilliant over with an 8-1 record in their last 9 vs. Western Conference but come with a big loss into the game, putting them under a lot of pressure, whereas Colorado have done well with a 68-22 record in their last 90 home games and have been brilliant playing on a day's rest.

With both the defenses doing great, the game seems to be a tight one and the result is likely to be decided on the fine margins. Home conditions are likely to favor Colorado in this one and we can expect them to do well and cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, Colorado, +1.5(-230)

