Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Boston Bruins in the NHL on Saturday. The Leafs have played well this season and are placed second with 59 points in the Atlantic Division. They are coming in with a 4-1 win into the game and will look to make amends to their gameplay to maintain the momentum.

The Bruins have had a fantastic season and are leading the Atlantic Division with 68 points. They come into the game in great shape but their 3-0 loss to Kraken has dented their winning run and they will now focus on delivering in the upcoming game.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL MAPLE LEAFS +135 +1.5(-190) o6(-115) BRUINS -160 -1.5(+155) u6(-105)

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Key Stats

The Leafs' offense has done well this season, scoring over 140 goals so far. The offensive setup consists of five players regularly contributing with goals led by William Nylander with 22 goals. There are only a few changes that are warranted at the moment, apart from that they look great as a team coming into the game.

Their defense has done a commendable job and fulfilled the requirements, conceding less than 2.6 goals per game on average this season. All the goaltenders have been party to with improvements in the last few games, which makes the team further solid.

The Bruins have scored 154 goals so far this season, with David Pastrnak being the leader in the team, having scored 32 goals and assisted 26 times this season. With plenty of options to bank on, the offense looks well-settled as a group for upcoming challenges.

Their defense has allowed just 2.15 goals per game, with goaltender Linus Ullmark having made his mark by conceding just 1.88 goals per game this season. The team will be looking to maintain the same approach in the upcoming game with minor changes here and there.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Betting Prediction

The game promises to be a great encounter with the top two fighting against each other. Bruins, with home advantage, and a better defensive unit, are likely to find themselves an in a good position to cover the game. We can expect them to do well by exploiting the weaknesses of the Leafs and get back to the winning ways with a great win.

Prediction: Bruins, ML(-160)

