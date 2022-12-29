Maple Leafs vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- December 29| 2022 NHL Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL game on Thursday.

Toronto have played well this season and come into this one with a winning streak. They are placed second with 50 points and will look to win more to continue their fight for a top-two finish in the Eastern Conference Atlantic.

Arizona have had a poor season but comes into the game with a two-game winning run. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 29 points, they are looking to get a few more wins to get their season back on track.

Maple Leafs vs Coyotes Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL MAPLE LEAFS -295 -1.5(-110) o6(-120) COYOTES +245 +1.5(-110) u6(+100)

Maple Leafs vs Coyotes Match Details

Fixture: Maple Leafs vs Coyotes

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 2022; 9 pm ET

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

Maple Leafs vs Coyotes Key Stats

Toronto have scored over 115 goals this season with contributions coming from the duo of William Nylander and Auston Matthews. Both have been fantastic with 38 goals in between. They will be crucial for the team for future games too.

Their defense has played well, with only 2.4 goals conceded per game on average this season. All the goaltenders have put in great performances with a combined save percentage of over 0.916 providing great strength to the team.

Arizona have not scored enough goals this season with the main contribution coming from Lawson Crouse. He has 14 goals and six assists to his name. He along with Clayton Keller will play a crucial role in the upcoming game in order to help the team win games.

The defense has failed to perform its duties and has conceded around 3.6 goals per game this season. Goaltenders have been under a lot of pressure due to poor defensive play and need severe changes to bring the best results in the future.

Maple Leafs vs Coyotes Betting Prediction

The game is between teams with a different season so far and the difference between the team's capabilities is huge. Toronto are 8-1 in their last nine against a team with a losing record and are very much comfortable ahead of this encounter.

While Arizona have been poor overall and have failed to perform well at home. They have not scored enough goals and have an equally poor defense.

The game is very much in favor of Toronto due to better team strength and form.

Prediction: Take Toronto, -1.5(-110)

