Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 8 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL on Sunday.

The Leafs have played well this season and are placed second in the Atlantic Division with 55 points. They are coming into this game with a win and will look to continue their momentum in the battle of the top 2 teams in the country.

The Flyers have struggled this season as they are placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 37 points. They come into this clash with four-game winning streak and will be motivated to get a positive result.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL MAPLE LEAFS -220 -1.5(+120) o6.5(+100) FLYERS +180 +1.5(-105) u6.5(-120)

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Match Details

Fixture: Maple Leafs vs Flyers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023; 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Key Stats

The Leafs have done well offensively this season, maintaining a healthy average of goals scored per game. Contributions from the likes of William Nylander and Auston Matthews have steered their offense, with both involved in over 90 goals.

Their defense has provided support to the offensive setup by conceding just 2.6 goals per game on average this season. All goaltenders have done well with a combined save percentage of over 0.900.

The Flyers have been poor on offense but have shown glimpses of improvement, scoring over 4 goals per game on average in their last few games. The likes of Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett form the core of their offense, with both scoring a combined 32 goals and 29 assists.

They have conceded over 3.21 goals per game while defending and will expect more from their goaltenders in the upcoming games.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Betting Prediction

The Leafs have won 14 out of their last 20 games with a 9-4 record on the road and look well-prepared for the game. But they have lost two of their last three games, which should make them cautious.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have played well in the last few games and come with momentum on their side. Though they have a poor record against the Leafs, overall as a team, they have shown improvements and are well-placed to challenge them this time.

As the Leafs have struggled in the last few games, we can expect the Flyers to make the most of the home conditions and do enough to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Flyers, +1.5(-105)

Poll : 0 votes