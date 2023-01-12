Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - January 12 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be on the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings in an Atlantic Division NHL game on Thursday, January 12th.

Toronto have done well as they're second in the Atlantic Division with a 25-9-7 record. The Red Wings are sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 17-15-7 record.

This will be their third of four games as they will also play on April 2nd.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Toronto Maple Leafs -145 -1.5 (+165) o5.5 (-120) Detroit Red Wings +125 +1.5 (-170) u5.5 (+100)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023; 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings Key Stats

Toronto has done a great job this season, scoring 143 goals, the seventh-most goals in the NHL. They have been playing better than the average on the power play, scoring 27 goals on 128 power play attempts (24.82%). They have been shooting better than the league average with a 10.7 shooting percentage as a team.

Ilya Samsonov is the backup goaltender for Toronto and is expected to be in the net for this game. He did very well in his previous game, allowing one goal on 23 shots against the Detroit Red Wings in a victory. Samsonov has done well with a record of 12-3-1 with a .916 save percentage and 2.29 goals allowed per game thus far. They have given up 109 goals, which is second in the NHL. They need to improve in terms of penalty kills, however, as they are around the league average.

The Red Wings have struggled with the puck, posting 121 total goals, which is currently 23rd in the NHL. They have four players dealing with injuries and that definitely shifts some lines around. They are a little less than average as they have scored on 28 of their 141 power-play attempts this season (19.86 percent). The Red Wings have been a little above the league average, shooting at 10.5 percent.

Ville Husso has done well this season as the starting goaltender for the Toronto Red Wings as he is 13-8-5 with 3.03 goals allowed per game and a .901 save percentage. He last played on Tuesday in a win against the Jets, as he finished with five goals allowed on 37 shot attempts in the game. As a team, they are 19th in goals allowed with 134 goals given up. They have been decent at killing penalties as well, having killed 90-of-120 (75 percent) of all their penalties thus far.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings Betting Prediction

Toronto is the better team thus far when compared to the Red Wings. The major difference is on the defensive side of the ice as Toronto is allowing 2.55 goals per game while Detroit is giving up 3.39 goals per game. Toronto are 22 out of their previous 28 games against the Red Wings. Go with the Toronto Maple Leafs to pick up a road victory.

Prediction: Toronto Maple Leafs (-145)

