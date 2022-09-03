Maryland Terrapins vs. Buffalo Bulls Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Maryland Terrapins will be playing the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday at noon. Maryland finished 7-6 last season, while Buffalo was all the way down at 4-8.

Maryland had a mediocre season overall, but it ended with a commanding 54-10 win over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl. They always have a challenging schedule playing in the Big Ten, which explains why their win total has been set at six by Vegas.

Looking at the visitors, Buffalo had a poor year. Even though they have an easier schedule in the MAC, they weren't able to capitalize. They're projected to be a little better this year, though, as their preseason win total was set at 5.5.

Maryland will have Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as their starting quarterback to open the season. Tagovailoa threw for 3,860 passing yards for the Terrapins last year to go with 26 TDs in the air. In 2021, Buffalo's defense left a lot to be desired. We'll see if Tagovailoa can take advantage of them on Saturday. He'll have wide receiver Dontay Demus as one of his main targets, who had 507 receiving yards before going down with a season-ending injury. Look for Maryland, who were ranked 13th in passing yards in the nation, to try and pick up where they left off.

Buffalo will have QB Cole Synder, a transfer from Rutgers, making his Bulls debut on Saturday. Buffalo's offense was especially good on the ground as they finished the year ranked 31st in the country in rushing yards per game. Neither of these teams forced a lot of turnovers. We could be in store for a shootout on Saturday.

Maryland Terrapins vs. Buffalo Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bulls @ Maryland Terrapins

Date & Time: Saturday September 3, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins vs. Buffalo Bulls Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Buffalo Bulls +1200 +24 (-110) Over 64.5 (-110) Maryland Terrapins -3311 -24 (-110) Under 64.5 (-110)

Maryland Terrapins vs. Buffalo Bulls Betting Prediction

The Terrapins had one of the best offensive attacks in the country last year, and with five returning offensive linemen, they should be in good shape to put pressure on opposing defenses again. Expect a high-scoring opener, with the Terrapins securing a blowout win.

Prediction: Maryland Terrapins -24 (-110) & Over 64.5 (-110)

