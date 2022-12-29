Maryland vs. NC State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 30 | 2022 College Football Bowl Season

The Maryland Terrapins face off against their old, familiar rivals in the NC State Wolfpack in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Seeing these two teams facing one another will bring back fond memories of a once-bitter ACC rivalry. The Terrapins have been members of the Big Ten for several seasons, but the memories remain. This game will be bitter for the players who opted out, as much as it is noteworthy for the players in the game. Maryland's once prolific receiving core of Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett, and Jacob Copeland all opted out of this contest. How will Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa cope without his top receiving options against a hard-nosed Wolfpack? Who will be victorious--the Terps or the Wolfpack?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

Maryland Terrapins vs. NC State Wolfpack Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Maryland -1 (-110) O 42.5 (-110) -105 NC State +1 (-110) U 42.5 (-110) -115

Maryland Terrapins vs. NC State Wolfpack Details

Fixture: Maryland Terrapins vs. NC State Wolfpack

Date and Time: Friday, December 30, 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Maryland Terrapins vs. NC State Wolfpack Best Pick

The Maryland Terrapins gave the Big Ten teams issues with their vertical passing attack in 2022. The Terps are down several players that made their passing game so explosive. WR Jeshaun Jones feels like the last man standing at the receiver position for the terps, and Tagovailoa will lean on the veteran pass-catcher.

The Terps would be wise to get multi-purpose back Roman Hemby more involved in the game plan as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. Regardless, this feels like a game plan where the Terps must look for alternative methods of attacking the NC State defense. Since many prop bets are based on historical data, I imagine any passing prop bets will be based on Tagovailoa's history WITH his full complement of weapons. I'm taking the Under based on those parameters.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland Terrapins, Passing Yards: Under

Maryland Terrapins vs. NC State Wolfpack Final Prediction

It has been a frustrating season for the NC State Wolfpack in several ways, particularly how they have had to rotate quarterbacks throughout the 2022 season. The transition continues as Devin Leary, the presumed starter throughout 2022, has transferred to Kentucky. I was impressed with QB Ben Finley in the North Carolina contest, and I believe the Wolfpack holds it together in this one and ultimately edges out the Terrapins. Take NC State.

NC State Wolfpack -1 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110)

