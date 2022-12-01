Mavs vs Pistons Player Props: Best NBA Player Props Tonight - December 1 | 2022-23 NBA Season

There is only one NBA game tonight, but there are still a lot of different player props for this matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons. Below, we'll take you through the best prop bets, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Marvin Bagley Over 18.5 Points & Rebounds (-133)

Marvin Bagley missed the opening few weeks due to injury, but he's come back and looked pretty comfortable in the Detroit offense. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in just over 24 minutes per contest (21.6 combined points & rebounds). Bagley has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but when healthy, he can be counted on to get his numbers. The Pistons, at the moment, are without their best player and scorer in Cade Cunningham, so their other players do need to step up to remain competitive. Their first-round pick, Jaden Ivey, is questionable, and if he is forced to miss another game, Bagley and some of the other Pistons will see increased usage rates. Either way, look for Bagley to reach 19 combined points and boards for the fifth straight game.

NBA Player Prop #2: Spencer Dinwiddie Over 20.5 Points & Rebounds (-109)

Spencer Dinwiddie has started every game for the Mavs this year, and he's been reliable as their second scoring option to Luka Doncic. Last game, the Colorado product struggled, finishing with just 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting. He also saw a surprisingly low 23 minutes, despite averaging 23 minutes per game this season. Tonight, he should bounce back against the lowly Pistons, who allow almost 118 points per contest and hold the worst record in the league. Expect Diniwiddie to torch his former team tonight in Detroit.

NBA Player Prop #3: Luka Doncic Over 8.5 Assists (-143)

Luka Doncic had arguably his best game of the season last time out, tallying 41 points, 12 boards, and 12 assists in a win over Golden State. This was the second game in a row that Doncic dished out 12 dimes and his fourth in a row with nine or more. In five career games versus Detroit, the Slovenian superstar has averaged 10.6 assists, tallying nine assists in four of the five. Expect him to dominate the Pistons once again and get his teammates involved.

