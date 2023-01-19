McDonald vs Nishioka Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 19 | 2023 Australian Open

Mackenzie McDonald is to meet Yoshihito Nishioka in the third-round clash of the Australian Open on Thursday.

McDonald comes high flying into this contest with a second-round win over world number 1 Rafael Nadal, who was injured during the match.

Nishioka played well in the last match and comes with a straight-set victory into this contest. He will try to keep it simple and play his best to move ahead in the pursuit of the Grand Slam.

McDonald vs Nishioka Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD MCDONALD +130 +2.5(+110) NISHIOKA -160 -2.5(-130)

McDonald vs Nishioka Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: McDonald vs Nishioka

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 10:30 pm EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

McDonald vs Nishioka Key Stats

After turning pro in 2015, McDonald has played over 150 matches with a win-loss record of 70-86. His career has been marred by inconsistencies as he has failed to establish himself despite 26 wins last season. Currently ranked 65 in the ATP rankings, his focus will be to win his first singles trophy this season.

Nishioka started his professional journey in 2014 and is just short of 100 wins in his career. Currently ranked 33 in the ATP rankings, he has two singles titles to his name.

McDonald vs Nishioka Australian Open Betting Prediction

This is an interesting matchup where anything can happen. Both players have played each other five times, with Nishioka having a 4-1 lead.

Nishioka comes into this one with four wins this calendar year and has had a fairly easy tournament so far. His experience of playing major tournaments in the past adds a bit of advantage.

Given the context of the game and with known foes playing against each other, the match is likely to be tight, but with a moral advantage, Nishioka is likely to make this opportunity count and win.

Prediction: Nishioka, -2.5(-130)

