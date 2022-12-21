McNeese vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 21 | 2022 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The McNeese Cowboys travel in-state to face the #3 team in the country, the Houston Cougars. McNeese may be a bit out of their weight class in this one as they open as 35-point underdogs.

The Houston Cougars have the country's attention as one of the top teams in the land, as they most recently defeated the #2 team in the country, the Virginia Cavaliers. Houston can win in both, a fast-paced game environment or a slower, grind-it-out type of game.

The Cougars look like a legitimate contender for the National Title. How will Houston look against a McNeese team following a big road victory?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

McNeese Cowboys vs. Houston Cougars: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER McNeese Cowboys +35 (-110) O 127.5 (-110) Houston Cougars -35 (-110) U 127.5 (-110)

Jamal Shead is the on-court leader of the Houston Cougars, setting the tone with a tenacious play on both ends of the court. Shead leads the Houston Cougars in assists and steals.

J'Wan Roberts is a physical menace in the paint. Roberts leads the Cougars in rebounding while shooting 65% from the floor.

Marcus Sasser is the Cougars' go-to player on offense. Sasser leads Houston in scoring and is clutch when the game is on the line, with 85% shooting from the Free Throw line.

Houston's big man Ja'Vier Francis is an intimidating presence in the paint. Francis leads the Cougars in blocks and alters many more shots than that.

When we discuss the McNeese Cowboys, we must begin with PG Trae English. English is a hard-nosed PG who leads the team in scoring, assists and steals. Oddly enough, English shoots poorly from the Free Throw line at 55%. He will have to pick it up at the stripe, or teams will foul him purposefully at the end of games.

Christian Shumate is the ideal complement to English. He is the physical enforcer on the inside for McNeese, averaging ten points and ten rebounds while leading the team in blocked shots.

McNeese Cowboys vs. Houston Cougars Details

Fixture: McNeese Cowboys @ Houston Cougars

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, Texas

McNeese Cowboys vs. Houston Cougars Final Prediction

The Houston Cougars have goals for the 2022 season, one of which ends in a National Championship.

Houston just defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, so how could this game against McNeese NOT be a letdown spot?

Houston sleepwalks through this game and is victorious, but McNeese plays tough and keeps it within the point spread. Take the Cowboys and take the points.

McNeese Cowboys +35 (-110) Over 128.5 (-105)

