Medvedev vs Giron Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 16 | 2023 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev is to start his Australian Open campaign with a first-round game against Marcos Giron of the USA.

Daniil comes into the game after a semifinal loss against Djokovic in the Adelaide International 1 tournament. He is seeded seventh in the Australian Open and will look to start the tournament on the front foot.

Giron, on the other hand, will look to take inspiration from his performance against Richard Gasquet in the Adelaide International 1 and make a good mark of himself in this match.

Medvedev vs Giron Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD Daniil -2000 -8.5(-120) Marcos +900 +8.5(-110)

Medvedev vs Giron Match Details

Fixture: Daniil vs Marcos

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 4:30 am EDT

Venue: Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne)

Medvedev vs Giron Key Stats

Medvedev is a player to watch out for with 15 titles to his name and a win-loss record of 270-119. Having been a pro for more than eight years, his growth has been rapid with 2021 being the best season for him. He won four titles and registered 63 wins during that period. He is ranked eighth in the ATP rankings.

Giron, on the other hand, has had a decent career with a 54-65 win-loss record. He did well in the 2021 calendar year, winning 23 times and took the momentum forward with 18 wins in the subsequent year. Coming with an ATP ranking of 60, he will look to exceed expectations.

Medvedev vs Giron Betting Prediction

Both players are coming into the game with momentum, possibly making it an interesting matchup. The test will be for Giron to show strength and play to his best to beat his superior pro in this game.

Meanwhile, Medvedev will look to keep doing what he has done over the years, irrespective of the opponents he has faced. He has all the experience on his side which gives him confidence and an additional advantage in the tie.

Predictiction - Medvedev: -8.5(-120)

