Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Memphis Tigers will take on the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday (September 24) at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in NCAA action.

The two teams have had similar starts to their campaign. The Tigers and the Mean Green have won two and lost two of their opening four games. The Tigers won their last game 44-32 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, while the Mean Green lost their last game 58-27 against the UNLV Rebels.

The Tigers have started the season decently. Their two victories have come back-to-back and in quite a convincing fashion.

They showed great resilience bouncing back from a defeat on the first day against the Bulldogs. Last season, the Tigers had an even overall record. They went 6-6, finishing seventh in the AAC. Their start this season has been a lot stronger, as they are top of in the standings and would want to stay there.

The Mean Green, meanwhile, have started the season in solid fashion, winning and losing two apiece. They are sitting atop their division’s standings. They went 6-7 last season finishing in third place. The Mean Green were one of the few teams to have an identical home and away record. This season as well, they have won one and lost one at home already.

Oscar Adaway III and Ayo Adeyi have had bright starts to the season. Adaway III has averaged 15.5 carries per game over the last two games, while Adeyi is averaging 10.5 carries per game.

Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green Match Details

Fixture: North Texas Mean Green @ Memphis Tigers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 3:30 pm EST

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total North Texas Mean Green +12.5 +360 Over 68.5 Memphis Tigers -12.5 -500 Under 68.5

Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green Final Prediction

Both teams have started the season in a similar fashion and are atop their respective division. It’s tough to pick a winner on past performances alone, but the Memphis Tigers should win this one. Their overall performances have gone under the radar as they look to take the attack to the opposition.

Memphis Tigers: -12.5

