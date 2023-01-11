The Memphis Tigers travel to Orlando, Florida, to take on the UCF Knights in a game that will go a long way in determining the American Conference. The Tigers and Knights are two evenly matched teams and enter this contest at 12-4.

The Tigers are white-hot entering this contest, winning nine of their last 11 games. UCF is a program that is afraid of no one, and they would be on a five-game winning streak if not for a close-contested loss to one of the best teams in the country, the Houston Cougars.

Houston is the class of the American Conference, but Memphis and UCF have the look of March Madness Tournament teams that can make some noise. Who will be victorious--the road Tigers, or will the Knights protect their home court?

Memphis Tigers vs. UCF Knights: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Memphis +1 (-110) O 137.5 (-110) +100 UCF -1 (-110) U 137.5 (-110) -120

Knights Forward Taylor Hendricks is the focal point of the UCF offense. Hendricks leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocked shots and will match up with the top offensive threat on the opposition.

Guard C.J. Kelly pops for the Knights on both ends of the court. Kelly averages 12 points and four rebounds per night while leading the team in steals.

Guard Darius Johnson is one of the more efficient players in the American Conference. Johnson averages 12 points per game while shooting 40% from the floor and 90% from the stripe.

Memphis Guard Kendric Davis is one of the most explosive players in College Basketball. Davis averages 20 points per game and leads the team in assists while shooting 39% from the floor and 87% from the free throw line.

Memphis big man DeAndre Williams is a match-up problem for many in the American Conference. Williams averages 16 points per game while leading the team in rebounding while shooting an eye-popping 55% from the floor.

Tigers Guard Alex Lomax is a terror on defense. Lomax averages three steals per game.

Memphis Tigers vs. UCF Knights: Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Tigers vs. UCF Knights

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida

Memphis Tigers vs. UCF Knights: Prediction

I am looking forward to this one. The Memphis Tigers and UCF Knights have high hopes for the 2023 season and have lived up to the hype.

Tonight's game should be a back-and-forth contest.

I lean towards the Tigers, the interior force of DeAndre Williams is too much for UCF to handle. Take Memphis and take the point.

Final Prediction: Memphis Tigers +1 (-110), Over 137.5

Poll : 0 votes