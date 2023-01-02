Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Miami Heat will visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the second of two meetings this season. The Heat won their first matchup by a score of 115-110.

The 19-18 Heat are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference as they have won seven of their past 10 games. Miami has been awful offensively, ranking 30th in points per game and 25th in offensive rating. Their defense, however, has been elite as they rank fourth in opponents points per game and seventh in defensive rating.

The 21-17 Clippers are in fifth place in the Western Conference, however, they have lost their past two games. The Clippers have also been awful offensively, ranking 28th in points per game and 26th in offensive rating. Like Miami, however, they are elite on the less flashy side of the ball, as they rank third in opponents points per game and sixth in defensive rating.

The Heat are 8-10 on the road, while the Clippers are 11-7 at home.

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 10:30 pm EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

The Miami Heat have listed star forward Jimmy Butler as probable as he manages a right knee injury. Starting forward Caleb Martin is listed as questionable with a left quadriceps strain. Forward Duncan Robinson and guard Gabe Vincent are also questionable to suit up as they deal with a left hamstring strain and left knee effusion, respectively. Center Udonis Haslem is also listed as questionable with right achilles tendinosis, while center Dewayne Dedmon is out as he remains in the league's health and safety protocols. Forward Nikola Jovic and center Omer Yurtseven are also listed as out due to lower back spasms and left ankle surgery, respectively.

The Los Angeles Clippers have listed star forward Kawhi Leonard as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Forward Nicolas Batum is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Probable Knee Caleb Martin Miami Heat Questionable Quad Duncan Robinson Miami Heat Questionable Hamstring Gabe Vincent Miami Heat Questionable Knee Udonis Haslem Miami Heat Questionable Achilles Dewayne Dedmon Miami Heat Out Health and Safety Protocols Nikola Jovic Miami Heat Out Back Omer Yurtseven Miami Heat Out Ankle Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers Questionable Illness Nicolas Batum Los Angeles Clippers Questionable Ankle

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Miami Heat +1.5(-112) Over 218(-110) +100 Los Angeles Clippers -1.5(-108) Under 218(-110) -118

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers Starting 5s

Heat - PG Kyle Lowry, SG Tyler Herro, SF Jimmy Butler, PF Caleb Martin, C Bam Adebayo

Clippers - PG Reggie Jackson, SG Paul George, SF Kawhi Leonard, PF Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Prediction

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers have both underperformed relative to expectations. While the Heat have several role players who may not suit up, all signs point to Jimmy Butler returning after a one-game absence. Meanwhile, the Clippers could be without Kawhi Leonard, a late addition to the injury report. Look for Miami to take advantage as they win this contest outright.

Prediction: Miami Heat ML (+100)

Poll : 0 votes