Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Prediction

The Miami Heat take on the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, December 31st, for NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Heat come into this game on the back of a 119-124 loss against the Denver Nuggets, thanks to a Nikola Jokic triple-double. With that loss, they fell to an 18-18 record, sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have been very inconsistent lately, winning three and losing three of the last six.

Tyler Herro has stepped up his game massively, scoring nearly 24 points per game in December. He is coming off a game-high 26 point outing against the Nuggets, which was the ninth occasion this month alone, where he had scored 20 or more. Jimmy Butler leads the overall scoring for the Heat with 22 points per game.

The Jazz are in a slump, having lost three on the bounce. They have now fallen to 19-19 and tenth place in the West. They were extremely unfortunate to lose their last game, falling short by a point in their 125-126 defeat against the Sacramento Kings.

Lauri Markkanen put on another show, scoring 36 while his co-star Jordan Clarkson added 25.

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat @ Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Miami Heat Jimmy Butler Knee Out

Jimmy Butler is set to miss out for the Heat with a knee problem. The Jazz have no injury absences.

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Miami Heat +4.5 (-110) Over 225 (-110) +152 Utah Jazz -4.5 (-110) Under 225 (-110) -180

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Starting 5s

Heat: PG Kyle Lowry, SG Tyler Herro, SF Caleb Martin, GTD PF Max Strus, C Bam Adebayo

Jazz: PG Mike Conley, SG Jordan Clarkson, SF Lauri Markkanen, PF Jarred Vanderbilt, C Kelly Olynyk

Heat vs. Jazz Betting Prediction

The Jazz are in terrible form and shouldn’t feel confident about winning this one either. The Heat are a much stronger side on paper, even without Jimmy Butler. The form that Herro and Bam Adebayo are in, the Jazz are in a lot of trouble. Even if Lauri Markkanen is in great form, he won’t be able to carry the side over the line. The Heat should win.

Heat: +152

Poll : 0 votes