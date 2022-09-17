Miami Ohio RedHawks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Miami Ohio RedHawks will play host to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. The RedHawks moved to 1-1 after a 31-14 victory over Robert Morris last week. Cincinnati also picked up their first win after defeating Kennesaw State 63-10. Both schools lost to ranked teams in Week 1, but they'll both look to end today with a winning record.

Miami (OH) finished 7-6 last year, and they compete in the MAC, which doesn't boast too many powerhouse schools. Still, they'll want to earn a bowl game at the end of the year, and if they can pull some upsets here and there, then they can secure that easier.

So far, their offense has been pedestrian, but last week running backs Kevin Davis and Kenny Tracy combined for 115 yards rushing on just ten attempts. Robert Morris's defense is much worse than Cincinnati's, but it's still an encouraging sign. Last year, the Bearcats had one of the best defenses in the country, but after losing several key players to the NFL Draft, they may not be quite as strong.

Cincinnati is currently unranked after last year. They finished ranked fourth in the nation, and their final record was a near-perfect 13-1. The Bearcats may not reach that level of success, but for this matchup, they should take care of business. Quarterback Ben Bryant has had a solid start to the 2022 campaign. He's totaled 526 yards with five touchdowns to just one interception. A solid receiving core, led by Tyler Scott and Jadon Thompson, has made Bryant's life easier in the early going. Look for Bryant to add to his strong start today against the Red Hawks.

Miami Ohio RedHawks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats match details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bearcats @ Miami Ohio RedHawks

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Miami Ohio RedHawks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats betting odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Bearcats -2000 -23.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-110) Miami (OH) RedHawks +1100 +23.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110)

Miami Ohio RedHawks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats betting prediction

Cincinnati is a much better team on paper, and so far, Miami, Ohio have failed to cover both of their games this season. Defensively, the home side struggled against Arkansas in the passing game, and Cincinnati's aerial threats are pretty solid too. Back the visitors here to come into town and cover the spread.

Prediction: Cincinnati -23.5 (-110)

