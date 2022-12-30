The Michigan Wolverines can exact their revenge for a Final Four loss a season ago if they can take down the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl. If Michigan is victorious, they will face the winner of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes, both teams they are familiar with. The Wolverines were categorized by Aidan Hutchinson's dominant defensive front a season ago, but this year, they appear to be a deeper, more versatile team. The Wolverines dominate on defense, but have some playmakers in the passing and running game to give the TCU defense fits. Max Duggan leads a TCU Horned Frog team prepared to slay the dragon this postseason. Nothing the Wolverines will show TCU will have them shaking in their boots. Head Coach Sonny Dykes will have TCU prepared for this one. Who will be victorious--the powerful Wolverines or the underdog Horned Frogs?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE TCU +7.5 (-110) O 58 (-110) +255 Michigan -7.5 (-110) U 58 (-110) -305

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Michigan Wolverines Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Michigan Wolverines

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31, 4:00 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Michigan Wolverines Best Pick

TCU's run defense has been leaky in their highest-profile games this season. TCU has not seen the type of physicality and explosiveness in the run game that the Wolverines will throw at them. Donovan Edwards showed game-clinching ability in the 2nd half of the Ohio State game, and TCU likely won't put up much of a fight up front. On the other side of the ball, expect QB Max Duggan to be harassed all afternoon by the tenacious Wolverines' front seven. Duggan has done it all for the Horned Frogs down the stretch. Max Duggan intends to leave it all out on the field. Expect him to scramble plenty in this one and hammer the over on the rushing yards prop for QB Max Duggan.

Max Duggan, QB, TCU Horned Frogs, 23.5 Rushing Yards: Over

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Michigan Wolverines Final Prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs have been one of the most fascinating storylines of the college football season. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. Unfortunately, for TCU fans, the Horned Frogs can't hang in the trenches with the Wolverines on either side of the ball. The Wolverines will thoroughly dismantles TCU in this one. Take the Wolverines, and give the points.

Wolverines -7.5 (-110) Under 58 (-110)

