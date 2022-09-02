Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Michigan State Spartans will host the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday. The Spartans are ranked 15th in the nation heading into the new year. Michigan State ended 11-2 last season, while Western Michigan was solid too, finishing at 8-5.

The Spartans were unranked in the preseason last season but performed much better than expected and finished ranked ninth at the end of the year. They capped off the season with a 31-21 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

They'll always have a formidable schedule playing in the Big Ten, and they're expected to be a lot worse this year. Vegas has their win/loss total set at 7.5, which is interestingly low considering their preseason rank. Michigan St. ranked in the top 40 in points per game, and their run defense was up at 15th.

Western Michigan plays in the MAC, where they'll usually see a much lighter schedule. Last year, their campaign ended with a resounding 52-24 win in the Quick Lane Bowl over Nevada. They're projected to be slightly worse this year, but they'll want to prove oddsmakers wrong.

The Broncos did rank 12th in total offense in 2021, but they have only four returning starters on that side of the ball. Defensively, they were pretty solid, too but rarely do they matchup with teams as talented as the Spartans.

The Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne set a school record by tossing 27 touchdowns last season, and he also tallied 3,240 yards in the air. Interestingly enough, his dad, Western Michigan head coach Jeff Thorne, will be tasked with slowing his son down.

Michigan State's skill players Kenneth Walker III & former Western Michigan player Jayden Reed will make life hard for the visiting Broncos' defense.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Western Michigan Broncos @ Michigan State Spartans

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Spartan Stadium, Lansing, MI

Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Western Michigan Broncos +1100 +21 (-110) Over 54 (-105) Michigan State Spartans -2100 -21 (-110) Under 54 (-115)

Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos Betting Prediction

Michigan St. has great talent all around, but Western Michigan could have added incentive to upset their in-state foes. Still, the Spartans covered nine of their 13 games last year, with two pushes mixed in. Also, expect a good amount of points to be posted from the home side, who has a very solid offensive unit.

Prediction: Michigan State Spartans Team Total Over 37.5 Points (-110)

