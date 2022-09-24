Michigan State University vs. University of Minnesota Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Michigan State Spartans will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium. Minnesota opened its campaign by dominating Western Illinois, New Mexico State, and Colorado at home. Prior to last week's road loss to Washington, Michigan State had victories over Western Michigan and Akron.

Minnesota has been preparing for this game by dominating three lower-caliber opponents at home. The Golden Gophers are rested going into Saturday's game because, so far this season, their starters have been sitting out towards the end of games. Mohamed Ibrahim, a senior running back who has made 67 attempts and averaged 6.9 yards per carry, is one of the top backs in college football.

After losing to Washington last week, Michigan State will be glad to be back home after starting the season with a pair of routs at home. After losing to Washington, the Spartans dropped from No. 11 to unranked, but they were 11-2 the previous season and shouldn't be written off despite that one setback. Payton Thorne, a junior quarterback, has started three games by completing 63.8% of his throws for 768 yards and seven touchdowns.

Michigan State University vs. University of Minnesota match details

Fixture: UM @ MSU

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Michigan State University vs. University of Minnesota betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Golden Gophers -145 -2.5 (-120) Over 50 (-110) Michigan State Spartans +125 +2.5 (+100) Under 50 (-110)

Michigan State University vs. University of Minnesota best picks

Tanner Morgan, a senior quarterback, has performed well, completing 71.7% of his throws for 618 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. It will be challenging for Michigan State to recover from a tough road setback when facing a motivated opponent in this situation.

Minnesota's senior-heavy lineup, which has covered the spread in seven of its previous eight away games, won't be scared by the environment on Saturday.

Pick: Under 50 or above

Michigan State University vs. University of Minnesota predictions

The Golden Gophers will look to carry their positive momentum forward and cover the spread against the Spartans. It shall be a good encounter, but expect the Golden Gophers to come out with a win today.

Golden Gophers -2.5 (-120)

