Michigan Wolverines vs. Colorado State Rams Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Michigan Wolverines will be playing the Colorado State Rams on Saturday. Michigan is ranked #8 to begin this year after they ended last year ranked third in the nation.

The Wolverines finished 12-2 last season, while Colorado State had a terrible season, finishing at 3-9.

Michigan had a very solid season and once again established themselves as one of the best teams in the country. Michigan's win line is set at 9.5 going into 2022; a number they probably believe they can outperform.

Colorado State had a rough year, and they're welcoming new personnel all the way from the coaching staff to the players this year. Still, Vegas expects them to win around 5.5 games. Tthey'll be looking to prove the oddsmakers incorrect.

The Wolverines were unranked in the preseason last season, but performed much better than their preseason projection. Michigan managed to get up to #2 at one point and finished #3 by the end of the season. They lost the Orange Bowl to Stetson Bennett and the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The game was never really close, and now Michigan will have their eyes set on getting back to that stage.

The home team will go with QB Cade McNamara for this game, but coach Jim Harbaugh announced that QB J.J. McCarthy would get to start Week 2. Last year, the offensive line and McNamara did a great job eluding sacks as the quarterback was sacked once every 65 pass attempts. This type of protection is key to an offense that was 16th in points per game in 2021. The run game is also very strong in Ann Arbor, where Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards could be one of the country's best two-headed backfields.

The visitors utilized the transfer portal heavily this summer, bringing in three key offensive players from Nevada, highlighted by QB Clay Millen. They also added a lot of players defensively. We'll see if these players can put up a fight against the Wolverines on Saturday.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Colorado State Rams Match Details

Fixture: Colorado State Rams @ Michigan Wolverines

Date & Time: Saturday September 3, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines vs. Colorado State Rams Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado State Rams +1800 +30.5 (-110) Over 60.5 (-110) Michigan Wolverines -10000 -30.5 (-110) Under 60.5 (-110)

Michigan Wolverines vs. Colorado State Rams Betting Prediction

Michigan's offense is extremely high-powered and should pose big problems for Colorado State's defense. Expect the season opener to feature a lot of touchdowns and big plays.

Prediction: Over 60.5 (-110)

