Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - October 8 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Indiana Hoosiers will play host to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. These Big Ten schools will each be playing their third conference matchup of the season. Indiana started off 3-0, but they've since dropped to 3-2, most recently losing to Nebraska 35-21. For Michigan, they're ranked #4 in the nation, and they have a 5-0 record to back it up. Last week, they defeated Iowa 27-14. Last year, Michigan's defense led them to a 29-7 win over the Hoosiers in Ann Arbor. Indiana will be home this year, but it won't be an easy feat to knock off the visiting Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Michigan Wolverines +22.5 (-110) Over 59 (-110) -1800 Indiana Hoosiers 22.5 (-110) Under 59 (-110) +1000

Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines @ Indiana Hoosiers

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Memorial Stadium

Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers Key Stats

Michigan has one of the best offenses in the country, led by sophomore QB J.J. McCarthy. While he hasn't put up monster total numbers, he's completing passes at a 78.6% rate, and he has six passing TDs and no picks. Wolverines' running back Blake Corum is having a great year, as he's up to 611 yards on the ground, which is the fourth-highest mark in the country. His ten rushing TDs lead the nation, and Indiana doesn't excel in any area defensively. The Hoosiers have also given up 80 points over the past two weeks. They'll have to get it together otherwise, Michigan will run up the score.

Hoosier's transfer QB Connor Bazelak has been decent, but compared to recent years, he's a huge upgrade at the most important position. Bazelak has 1,394 yards, but he has thrown three picks in his last two games, which is somewhat concerning. The ground game has been poor for Indiana, and collectively they average 3.3 yards per attempt. Michigan has an elite defense, especially against the run. Expect the Hoosiers to try and move the ball through the air instead. Indiana's junior Cam Camper has impressed as he's averaging over 100 receiving yards per game. He is questionable with a non-COVID illness, so if he is ultimately ruled out, it'll be very difficult for the hosts to muster offense.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers Betting Prediction

Indiana started off strong, but they've come back down to earth the past two weeks. The under has hit in four of Michigan's five games this year, and this can be attributed to their defense holding opponents to 11.6 points per contest. While Indiana is better offensively than some of the weak opponents Michigan has faced, expect them to struggle to put up points on Saturday

Prediction: Indiana Team Total Under 18.5 Points (-125)

