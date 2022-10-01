Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes Prediction, Odds, Line and Picks for NCAA Football Week 5 Matchup

Kinnick Stadium will be the focus of the Big Ten on Saturday afternoon, where a conference matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines is scheduled to take place.

Since 2016, this will be the first meeting between the two teams in Iowa City. Michigan's record this year is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten. In the 2022 season, Iowa is 1-0 in conference and 3-1 overall.

Michigan will be on a high after their 34-27 against Maryland last Saturday. Iowa too are on a winning run after their 27-10 against Rutgers.

Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Michigan Wolverines -410 -10.5 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110) Iowa Hawkeyes +330 +10.5 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110)

Match Details: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Fixture: Wolverines @ Hawkeyes

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Head-to-Head: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will play each other for the 63rd time on Saturday. With a record of 43-15-4, Michigan dominates the overall series. That was supported by three periods of dominance between 1928 and 1957; 1964 and 1978; and 1986 and 2001. Iowa is 7-7 against Michigan under current Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferent. Under Ferentz, Iowa has a 1-2 record when facing Jim Harbaugh.

Notably, Michigan hasn't triumphed over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City since legendary coach Lloyd Carr defeated fellow legend Hayden Fry in 1998. The Hawkeyes have also won five of their previous six games against teams ranked in the top five at Kinnick Stadium (5-1).

Key Stats: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) have a habit of defeating visiting teams with high rankings. Iowa will be hosting a top-five team for the ninth game under Kirk Ferentz.

With victories in five of the previous six games, Iowa has an impressive 5-3 record in those contests. One of those wins, a razor-thin 14-13 triumph against No. 2 Michigan in 2016, was a success.

Injury updates: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan: Out: QB Cade McNamara (leg). Questionable: RB Donovan Edwards (leg), ILB Nikhai Hill-Green (soft-tissue injury), LG Trevor Keegan (undisclosed injury), TE Erick All (undisclosed/back).

Iowa: Out: LB Jestin Jacobs (undisclosed), DB Jermari Harris (undisclosed), WR Jackson Ritter (undisclosed), WR Keagan Johnson (lower-body injury), WR Diante Vines (wrist).

Best Picks: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Five players in Kirk Ferentz's squad have at least 1.5 sacks, and the Hawkeyes have 12 sacks and five interceptions thus far this season. No opponent has scored a touchdown on the ground this year thanks to Iowa's strong defense against the run.

This season, the Hawkeyes have restricted their opponents to just 2.2 yards per carry and 73 rushing yards per game, and Iowa City has been a source of consolation for the team in their matchups with Michigan. Iowa have triumphed over the Wolverines in their last four meetings at Kinnick Stadium.

Pick: Under 42.0 (-110)

Prediction: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Wolverines are the stronger side on paper. They haven't fared well against the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in the past. Michigan has managed to cover the spread in all four games since the start of the season. Their defensive line is performing well and will look to restrain Iowa's offense today.

Prediction: Wolverines -10.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far