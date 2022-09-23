Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs Miami Hurricanes: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 24, 2022 | 2022 NCAA Football Season 

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will head to South Beach to face off against the Miami Hurricanes in NCAA action on Saturday (September 24).

Miami took on one of the worst teams in the SEC last week but couldn't extend their perfect record and couldn't even find the endzone. It was a close game, but a touchdown was the difference in Texas A&Ms 17-9 victory.

"Back to work at Hard Rock on Saturday." - @CanesFootball

The Blue Raiders, meanwhile, were absolutely pumped in Week 1 by James Madison University 44-7. However, they took their frustrations out on their next two opponents. First, they beat the Colorado State Rams 34-19 before clobbering Tennessee State 49-6.

Miami is by far the most formidable opponent they will take on this year, and to even keep this game remotely close, they will need to step up.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs Miami Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Miami Hurricanes

Date & Time: Saturday September 24, 12:00 pm EDT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs Miami Hurricanes Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under MTSU +25.5 (-110) +1600 Over 53.5 (-110) Miami -25.5 (-110) -4500 Under 53.5 (-110)

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs Miami Hurricanes Best Pick

The Blue Raiders should put up some points here; there's no reason to think a shutout or anything close to it is in play this week. Nevertheless, for Miami to cover, they will have to score close to 50. The over is the smart play here.

Over 53.5 Points (-110)

Miami is 1 - 2 at the spread this season..

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs Miami Hurricanes Prediction

Twenty-five is quite the large number, and while Miami is more than capable of beating Middle Tennessee by that margin, there is no telling what would happen late in the game.

The Hurricanes could be up 40; bring them in the second and third stringers, they give up 20 points, and suddenly they're no longer covering. That's an extreme situation, but that's something that can happen.

Bettors shouldn't expect that to happen in this one, though. Miami will be upset about their loss to Texas A&M and should deal a beating out on the Blue Raiders. Hurricanes with an easy cover in this one.

Miami -25.5 (-110)

