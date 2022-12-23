Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

What better way to celebrate Christmas Eve than to spend it in Honolulu for the Hawaii Bowl? The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and San Diego State Aztecs have the experience of a lifetime playing in the renowned bowl game.

San Diego State continue to build their Bowl game resume as they have only missed a bowl game once in the last decade. It wasn't looking great for the Blue Raiders to make it this far, but Middle Tennessee State won three consecutive games to end their season and become bowl eligible.

Who will be victorious - will San Diego State live up to their Bowl game reputation, or will Middle Tennessee State carry the banner for Conference USA, notching the conference's first bowl victory following a 0-4 start?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Middle Tennessee St. +7 (-110) O 48.5 (-110) San Diego St. -7 (-110) U 48.5 (-110)

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders vs. San Diego State Aztecs Details

Fixture: Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24, 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawaii

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders vs. San Diego State Aztecs Best Pick

In years gone by, we have seen plenty of shootouts at the Hawaii Bowl. It would be shocking if the 2022 version played out in the same fashion. San Diego State and Middle Tennessee State are far superior on the defensive side of the ball than the offensive side.

The Aztecs and Blue Raiders rank in the top 25 in various defensive metrics. It appears like instead of a shootout, we are getting a slugfest. Take the Under on most prop bets, but the passing yards for the Aztecs.

San Diego State, Team Passing Yards: Under

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders vs. San Diego State Aztecs Final Prediction

If you are a defense fan, this is the Bowl game for you! San Diego State can get after you on the defensive side of the ball and the front seven for Middle Tennessee State causes havoc for the opposition. Neither of these teams is The Greatest Show on Turf in the passing department.

The issue for San Diego State is its horrendous offensive line. Middle Tennessee State should dominate in the trenches when they are on defense, keeping this game the anticipated low-scoring affair we expect. This game is more of a toss-up than it is given credit. Take Middle Tennessee State and take the points.

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders +7 (-115) Over 48.5 (-110)

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses.$1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Poll : 0 votes