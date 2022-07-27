Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night. The Brewers lost by a score of 2-0 to the Colorado Rockies Monday to bring their overall record to 53-44 on the season. The Twins currently hold a 52-44 record following their 9-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers Sunday. The Brewers currently lead the National League Central by two games over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee sends out hurler Ethan Small, who has only made one start this year. The lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs while punching out four in his lone start back on May 30. In 15 minor league starts this year, Small has a 3.34 ERA, but Milwaukee will likely turn to their bullpen in the third or fourth inning.

The Twins' lineup ranks fifth in OPS, but they are just 2-7 in their last nine as underdogs. Small might have to battle through this start but look for the Brewers' bullpen to be a big factor tonight.

Dylan Bundy, who is 6-4 with a 4.71 ERA, will take the hill Tuesday for Minnesota. In his last outing, Bundy threw 5 1/3 frames, surrendering five hits and three earned runs. Lately, the right-hander has been better, sporting a 3.15 ERA in his last six outings. The Twins' righty has been pretty bad away from home this season, sporting a 6.02 ERA on the road.

The Brewers lineup got shut out on Monday, but they should look to bounce back against Bundy.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins 100 +1.5 (-215) Over 9.5 (+105) Milwaukee Brewers -110 -1.5 (+175) Under 9.5 (-125)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Dylan Bundy has been pitching well over the last several weeks, but the Brewers are a very patient club. They rank seventh in walk rate and should be able to draw at least two off of Bundy in the series opener.

Pick: Dylan Bundy Over 1.5 Walks Given (+125)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Prediction

The Brewers are a better team at home, and Minnesota is just 7-9 in Bundy's starts. His road ERA is very concerning and indicates that the over is a good play. The over has hit in seven of Minnesota's last eight away games, so back the over and a Brewers win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Brewers ML (-110) & Over 9.5 (+105)

