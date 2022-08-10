Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will play host to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers came out on top versus the Rays 5-3 on Tuesday, bringing their record to 59-50 on the year. Meanwhile, the Rays now find themselves at 58-51 on the season after their defeat. Milwaukee is on a stretch where they're 2-6 in their last eight, but they'll try to sweep the mini-series today before hitting the road.

Brandon Woodruff will start Wednesday for the Brewers. He is 9-3 with a 3.49 ERA through 16 starts. The Rays offense he'll be up against ranks ninth-lowest in runs per game and sixth-lowest in OPS. Woodruff has been at his best recently, giving up just four earned runs in his previous 18 2/3 innings.

The Milwaukee right-hander has been especially dominant in his home stadium, carrying a 2.08 ERA in Milwaukee. Expect Woodruff to take care of this Rays lineup on Wednesday.

"Brandon Woodruff, K'ing the Side." - Rob Friedman

Jeffrey Springs gets the ball Wednesday for the Rays, carrying a 3-3 record and a 2.87 ERA. Last start, he was solid as he threw six scoreless innings, giving up four hits while he punched out six versus the Detroit Tigers.

"Lefty Jeffrey Springs takes a look at his six strong outings..." - @BallyRays

Springs has been very dependable this season, but he'll be matched up with a pretty strong Brewers lineup. However, Tampa Bay has won seven of Springs' last nine starts, so they'll look to keep that trend going before they return home.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 10, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +138 +1.5 (-165) Over 7.5 (+100) Milwaukee Brewers -153 -1.5 (+140) Under 7.5 (-120)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Luis Urias has been much better at home this season. Also, versus lefties, he has a .286 AVG this season. He'll be toward the bottom of the order, but expect him to notch at least one base knock.

Pick: Luis Urias Over 0.5 Total Bases (-149)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

Milwaukee won Tuesday's contest, but they're only 2-6 in their previous eight as favorites. Milwaukee should win, but the Rays have been excellent with Springer on the mound. The best bet here is to target the under, as it's gone this way in nine of Springers' 12 starts this year.

Prediction: Under 7.5 (-120)

