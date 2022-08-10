Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will be hosting the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. The Brewers lost 2-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, bringing their record to 58-50 on the year. Meanwhile, the Rays are also at 58-50 on the season after their 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Milwaukee has taken nine of their last 11 interleague matchups entering Tuesday. The Brewers have fallen to second place in the National League Central this past week, now two games behind the hot St. Louis Cardinals.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball We walk out of Comerica Park with a series victory We walk out of Comerica Park with a series victory

Freddy Peralta gets the ball Tuesday for the Brewers, carrying a 3-2 record and a 4.46 ERA. Peralta doesn't have a ton of innings under his belt this year, but he has an excellent 2.27 FIP. This indicates that he's been unlucky so far this year in a small sample size, but it's an encouraging stat for the Brewers.

The Rays offense ranks 22nd in runs per game, and they're missing Wander Franco and a couple other bats as well. Look for Peralta, who was an All-Star in 2021, to have a solid outing in the series opener.

"Freddy Peralta, Dirty 79mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

Jimmy Yacabonis is listed as the starter Tuesday for the Rays. The Brewers offense that he's up against is averaging four runs per game in their last seven, but they do slug a lot of homers. They rank third in the majors in homers and have three guys in the lineup with 19 or more.

Tampa Bay will likely use Yacabonis as an opener, and they're expected to have Jeffrey Springs eat up most of the innings in relief. Expect the Brewers to muster some offense against a good Rays pitching staff on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +142 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.0 (-105) Milwaukee Brewers -157 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.0 (-115)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Freddy Peralta started last Wednesday, which was his first start since late May. Peralta might be on a pitch limit, but he should be able to efficiently get through the Rays' lineup. Look for him to complete five frames at least.

Pick: Freddy Peralta Over 14.5 Outs Recorded (-135)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

The Rays' offense has provided little resistance, and they typically rely on their strong pitching staff to win games. Back the under here as it's gone this way in six of the last eight meetings between these clubs.

Prediction: Under 8 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt