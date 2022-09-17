Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Colorado Buffaloes Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Minnesota won 62-10 last week against Western Illinois. They're now 2-0, as they should be after being favored by 36 and 41 points in their last two contests. Colorado are still searching for their first victory after a 41-10 defeat to Air Force last weekend.

"It's 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘆!" - @CUBuffsFootball

Minnesota ended 9-4 last season, and so far, they haven't had any real tests. They're favored by almost 30 points again today, but they need to stay focused because after this week, the schedule gets a lot tougher. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim has already recorded two 1,000-yard seasons as a Gopher, and he's on pace to notch his third. So far, he's tallied 262 rushing yards and four scores.

His backup, Trey Potts, has been excellent too, totaling 168 yards on the ground. Colorado's run defense has been awful, as they're allowing 377 yards against them and 7.9 yards per carry. Look for the home team to heavily feature the run as it's been very successful this year.

Colorado ended 2021 at 4-8, and they've suffered two embarrassing losses to open up the year. Their opponents haven't even needed to look downfield to pass the ball as the Buffaloes have had no answer for the run. Offensively, they're also averaging just 143 yards through the air.

Last season they had the same issues, and it seems that they haven't been able to fix anything thus far. Look for Minnesota's defense, that's allowing just 142.5 yards of total offense on average, to stifle Colorado on Saturday.

"Make sure you're all read up before kick." - Minnesota Football

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Colorado Buffaloes match details

Fixture: Colorado Buffaloes @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date & Time: Saturday September 17, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Colorado Buffaloes betting odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Buffaloes +2000 +28 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) Minnesota Golden Gophers -10000 -28 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Colorado Buffaloes betting prediction

Minnesota have dominated both sides of the ball this year, and they've covered five of their last five matchups overall, dating back to last season. Looking at Colorado, they've gone just 1-5 against the spread in their previous six non-conference games. The Gophers are superior in every positional matchup, so back them to win by at least four touchdowns today at home.

Prediction: Minnesota -28 (-110) & Minnesota Team Total Points Over 37.5 Points (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far