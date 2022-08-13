Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction-August 12 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx will be home when they face the Seattle Storm on Friday night. The Storm have control of the fourth seed, while the Lynx, who are in seventh, are fighting to secure their playoff berth.

The Storm pulled off a 111-100 win over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, setting the WNBA record for assists. Their 37 assists were spread out among several players and can provide the Storm with some momentum entering their final two games. Sue Bird led the team with eight dimes in the win, and she'll look to finish up the last regular season games of her great career on a positive note.

Seattle still has some work to do to secure home court, as the Washington Mystics still have a shot at overtaking them. This makes Friday's game very crucial, with a matchup with the Las Vegas Aces set for Sunday.

They beat the Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday for the Lynx, and they'll have to play them again on Sunday. Four of Minnesota's five starters finished in double figures, and they'll be counted on again versus the Storm.

Sylvia Fowles will be playing her final regular season home game for Minnesota, and she'll want to show out one last time for the fans. Last game, she chipped in with 16 points and nine rebounds, and she's once again led her team in scoring and rebounding this season.

Minnesota are tabbed as very slim favorites at home for this matchup. They've not covered each of their last four games versus winning teams, though, a streak they'd like to end. Seattle has taken all three games of the season series so far, and they'll try to finish off the clean sweep in enemy territory. The Storm are the more talented bunch, but home court could be a big factor tonight.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Storm @ Minnesota Lynx

Date & Time: Friday, August 12, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Storm +100 +1 (-105) Over 164 (-110) Minnesota Lynx -120 -1 (-115) Under 164 (-110)

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm Betting Prediction

This game could go either way with the Lynx fighting for the playoffs and the fact that it's Sylvia Fowles' final regular season home game. Looking at the point total, it's gone over in five of Seattle's previous six games.

For the Lynx, it's also gone over in four of their past five home contests. In all three meetings, the over has been hit by an average of over five points. Considering the fact that the Storm just played a game that saw 211 points in regulation, take the over here.

Prediction: Over 164 (-110)

