Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Bowling Green Falcons Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Bowling Green Falcons will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs away from home on Saturday. The Falcons are off to a poor start and have lost two of their first three games this season. They are second in the standings.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are last in the SEC West standings. They started the season on a strong note by winning their first two games but have lost their last game due to poor offense and defense.

The Green Falcons are not doing well defensively themselves and are inconsistent with their offense. Quarterback Matt McDonald has accumulated 690 passing yards with a completion percentage of 56.3. He averages 5.8 yards per pass attempt and has covered the most yards and adds strength to the offense.

Chris Bacon and DJ Taylor have taken care of their defensive duties with 21 and 19 tackles. While receiving, CJ Lewis averages 13.8 yards per reception, covering 138 yards in total.

The Bulldogs have played well till now. Quarterback Will Rogers is leading from the front with 977 passing yards. He averages 7.0 yards per passing attempt at an impeccable completion rate of 72.1%.

Wide receiver Rara Thomas, on the other hand, has been great with receptions. He has covered 211 yards, averaging 15.1 yards per attempt, making The Bulldogs' offense very potent while receiving.

Their defense has been solid due to great performances from Jett Johnson, who has 28 tackles to his name, with 17 solo and 11 assisted tackles.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Bowling Green Falcons Match Details

Fixture: Bowling Green Falcons @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 12 PM EDT

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BOWLING GREEN +1800 +31(+100) o52.5(-110) MISSISSIPPI ST, -4000 -31(-107) u52.5(-105)

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Best Picks

Wide receiver CJ Lewis will play an important role for the Falcons in this game. He has three touchdowns and ten receptions to his name. His ability to break the opposition defense will be key to leading the Falcons to a win.

Quarterback Will Rogers will be an important player for the Bulldogs. He has been brilliant with ten touchdowns and three interceptions.

He is in great form and that makes him the pick of the game.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Prediction

Both teams will go for a win. The Bulldogs are more favored for the win here due to better attack and better defense. Rogers has been brilliant and is more likely to continue his form in this game.

Prediction :- Mississippi State Bulldogs to win.

